ACM Awards 2024: See the full list of winners

Lainey Wilson was named entertainer of the year as country stars gathered Thursday in Texas to celebrate the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.
“These past few years for us has just been a complete whirlwind. I’ve been in Nashville for 13 years doing this,” the singer, who was also named the female artist of the year, said in her acceptance speech.
“Everybody in this category has loved on me and believed on me, took me out on the road, sang songs with me, wrote with me, encouraged me every step of the way — and I love y’all for that.”
Chris Stapleton, who was named the entertainer of the year award last year, took home the titles of male artist of the year, album of the year and artist-songwriter of the year. Other winners include Luke Combs and Jordan Davis, who claimed two wins each.
Combs went into the ceremony with the most nominations for the year — eight — while Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney got six nominations each.
The 2024ACM Awards were hosted by Reba McEntire at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. McEntire announced Thursday that she will return in 2025 to host the 60th ACM Awards.
Here were the nominees for this year’s awards, with the winners noted in bold:
Entertainer of the year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Female artist of the year
- Ashley McBryde
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Male artist of the year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Group of the year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New female artist of the year
- Ashley Cooke
- Hannah Ellis
- Kassi Ashton
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney
New male artist of the year
- Conner Smith
- Dylan Scott
- Ernest
- Kameron Marlowe
- Nate Smith
New duo or group of the year
- Neon Union
- Restless Road
- Tigirlly Gold
Album of the year
- “Gettin’ Old,’ Luke Combs
- “Higher,” Chris Stapleton
- “Leather,” Cody Johnson
- “One Thing at a Time,” Morgan Wallen
- “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good),” Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the year
- “Burn it Down,” Parker McCollum
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
- “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll
- “Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
Song of the year
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson
- “Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
- “Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney
- “The Painter,” Cody Johnson
Music event of the year
- “Can’t Break Up Now,” Old Dominion and Megan Maroney
- “Different ‘Round Here,” Riley Green (feat. Luke Combs)
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
- “Man Made a Bar,” Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
- “Save Me,” Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Visual media of the year
- “Burn It Down,” Parker McCollum
- “Human,” Cody Johnson
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
- “Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
- “Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the year
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Hillary Lindsey
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Josh Thompson
Artist-songwriter of the year
- Chris Stapleton
- Ernest
- Hardy
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
To see other categories, including the winners for festival of the year, fair/rodeo of the year and studio recording, visit the ACM’s website.
