8 injured, 2 critically, after shooting incident in Massachusetts

METHUEN, Mass. — Eight people were injured, two critically, after gunfire broke out at a party in northeastern Massachusetts early Sunday.

District Attorney Paul Tucker said the shooting occurred at a gathering publicized through social media. Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said gunfire broke out at about 1:55 a.m. EDT at 100 Lindberg Ave. in Methuen, WFXT-TV reported.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered that seven people had been struck by bullets, according to the television station. An eighth person suffered head injuries while attempting to flee the scene.

The victims’ age range is from 17 to 22 years old, police said. Two of the victims remain in critical condition.

“This case has been part of many series of these social media Snapchat events where people meet up,” Tucker told reporters. “Usually these meet-ups consist of very loud music, disorderly conduct, sometimes drinking.

“We try to take action where we can to discourage it, and we’ve been fairly successful in that regard,” McNamara said. “Unfortunately we did experience a tragic incident here in Metheun last night.”

Tucker added that the victims and witnesses are from “all over (Essex) county and beyond.”

“This is another tragic case of gun violence that brings us together this morning,” Tucker said. “It’s pretty amazing that with the amount of ballistics evidence that we’re recovering that more people weren’t hurt.

“We are going to keep working this until we find who is responsible.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, WFXT reported. An investigation is ongoing.

“These acts of senseless violence do not represent our community,” McNamara said.

Methuen, which borders the New Hampshire state line, is located about 28 miles north of Boston.

Sunday’s incident continued a string of shootings during Father’s Day weekend.

In Rochester Hills, Minnesota, a gunman opened fire at a splash pad, injuring nine people. He died of a self-inflicted wound after a standoff with authorities at his mother’s home.

At Round Rock, Texas, two people were killed and multiple people were injured during a Juneteenth celebration.





