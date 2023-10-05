76-year-old motorist flees crash with other driver hanging onto hood

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of attempting to flee the site of a crash late last month, with the other motorist hanging onto the hood of her vehicle, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Cheryl K. Henderson, 76, of Palm Coast, was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

“If you get in a car crash, the last thing you want to do is run,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Just take the insurance premium hike with dignity and face the consequences.”

Deputies said that Henderson was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Sept. 30 in Palm Coast. They added that Henderson refused to exit her vehicle and speak with the other driver, who then used their car to block her path as she attempted to leave the scene.

Henderson then allegedly sped up and the victim was forced to jump onto the hood of her vehicle to avoid being struck, the sheriff’s office said. Henderson then drove off, with the victim hanging onto the hood.

The victim told deputies that Henderson accelerated to an estimated speed of 50 mph. She was stopped when another motorist who witnessed the alleged incident forced her off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was not hurt, deputies said.

“This could have become a deadly incident,” Staly said in a statement. “Never hit another person with a car. Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment to the victim holding onto the hood and the other witnesses.

“(Henderson) should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again.”

Henderson was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was released after posting $20,000 bail, online booking records show.

Palm Coast is about 60 miles south of Jacksonville.