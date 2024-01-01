7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan; tsunami warning issued

A massive earthquake has rocked Japan collapsing buildings and the government issuing a tsunami warning.

The number of casualties caused by the quake has not been determined, The Associated Press reported.

More than a dozen earthquakes, with the highest registering 7.5, northeast of Anamizu in the Ishikawa prefecture, just after 4 p.m. local time.

Japan quake (US Geological Survey)

The Japan Meteorological Agency had initially issued the highest-level tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower levels for other areas but has since lowered the alert to either warnings or advisories for Honshu and Hokkaido.

There still is a threat of a tsunami with waters reaching 10 feet, along with potential aftershocks rocking the same area for the next few days.

The Hayashi government said that people living on the coast should leave their homes.

“Every minute counts. Please evacuate to a safe area immediately,” government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said. Some people have been evacuated to stadiums. Schools are also being used as evacuation sites.

Japan earthquake JOETSU, JAPAN - JANUARY 01: Local people get evacuated to the shelter at Joetsushi Total Gymnastics on January 01, 2024 in Joetsu, Japan. A tsunami warning was issued for Japan's western coastline after a series of earthquakes, the biggest measuring around 7.4 magnitude, hit the areas around Toyama and Niigata in central Japan. (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images) (Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

About 1,000 members of the military have been deployed to help with rescue and recovery efforts with another 8,500 on standby, CNN reported.

Ishikawa has damaged buildings, power outages, fires and cracked roads. In Wajima City, damaged roofs and wooden beams are scattered across the city.

Japan Earthquake A house is damaged by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan. (Kyodo News via AP) (Uncredited)

As many as 33,000 homes are without power and the power converter at the Shika nuclear power plant was affected but with “no major results,” according to CNN. There was no problem with the plant’s reactors the country’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said.

It has been 13 years since an earthquake-caused tsunami damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Roads are closed, some flights are canceled and the country’s famous bullet train was stopped in some regions but selected services have been restored. Still, the transportation issues may have an impact on the medical response as some doctors are unable to get to work because of the damaged roads while one hospital in Suzu is running on a spare generator due to power outages, while medical staff at another are treating patients in a parking lot.