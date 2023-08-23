7-year-old boy attacked by black bear outside family’s house

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A young boy was attacked by a black bear outside his house in Bedford, New York on Tuesday, officials say.

In a news release, North Castle Police Department said they received a call that a bear had attacked their child at their house. Westchester County Department of Emergency Services was contacted and they dispatched EMS from Banksville Fire Department, Armonk Fire Department, and a WEMS Paramedic. North Castle police officers and Animal Control also responded to the call.

At the time of the attack, the boy was in the backyard playing with his sibling, WABC reported. Both of their parents were at the house at the time.

Armonk Fire Department Chief Carlos Cano said that by the time emergency crews arrived, the boy’s mother who is a doctor, had bandaged him up, according to The New York Times. The boy was taken to the hospital but North Castle police say his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Cano’s crew said that the bear possibly grabbed the boy, according to the Times.

When authorities arrived at the house, the bear was still in the family’s backyard, the Times reported.

Police said the bear continued to present a danger to the first responders and the community.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was called out to the scene as officers euthanized the bear, police say. Eventually, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation took possession of the bear and had it taken to the Westchester County Department of Health to be tested.