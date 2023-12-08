7 puppies found dumped in box at a cemetery

MARKED TREE, Ark. — An animal rescue in Marked Tree, Arkansas is offering a reward after they found a box with puppies inside that was left at a cemetery.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said that they found the box of puppies Wednesday morning, according to KAIT.

“Look just like the litter dumped in the spring in the same cemetery,” the rescue said on Facebook.

They were found at the Marked Tree Cemetery and were dropped off at the Marked Tree Police Department, according to KARK.

The cardboard box they were found in was taped shut, according to the rescue.

Each puppy weighed about two to three pounds, according to KARK.

In an update, the rescue said that the puppies’ “bellies are full of worms” and they have been treating them with dewormer.

The puppies are also malnourished but have tested negative for canine parvovirus, KAIT reported.

Investigators are looking into who may have dumped the box of puppies.