6 deaths, 27 illnesses connected to Listeria-contaminated prepared meals

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to prepared meals made by Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc.

The recall affects several prepared meals sold nationwide, including pasta salads from Sprouts Farmers Market, Giant Eagle, and Kroger, as well as products from Trader Joe’s, Albertsons, and other retailers. Consumers are advised not to eat or serve these products and to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled items, the FDA said.

The FDA said the following items have been recalled:

Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad - product use by dates 10/10/25 - 10/29/25

Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad – expiration dates 9/30/25 through 10/7/25

Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads – sold on AUG 29 2025 thru OCT 2 2025

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls 9.6-oz – best if used by dates of 3/12/2027, 3/13/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/21/2027

Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo 16-oz plastic tray packages with “best if used by” dates of 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, 9/27/2025, 9/28/2025, 10/01/2025, 10/03/2025, 10/05/2025, 10/08/2025, or 10/10/2025

Albertsons stores recalled store-made deli pasta salads – sell thru dates from SEP 8 2025 to OCT 4 25

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz. – best if used by dates of SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz – best-by date of June 26, 2025, or prior; and 32.8-oz – best-by date of June 27, 2025, or prior

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz – best-by date of June 19, 2025, or prior

Since the last update on September 25, 2025, seven new illnesses have been reported across three states, with two additional deaths. In total, 27 people have been infected, with 25 hospitalized and six deaths reported.

The following states have cases linked to the recall:

California

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Lousiaina

Michigan

Minesotta

Missouri

North Carolina

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc. expanded its recall of pre-cooked pasta products on September 30, 2025, after a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeriosis symptoms can start within two weeks after consuming contaminated food and may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Severe cases can lead to headaches, stiff neck, confusion, and convulsions.

Listeria is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women may experience mild symptoms, but the infection can lead to serious complications such as miscarriage or stillbirth, the FDA said.

