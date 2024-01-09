Trending

5 injured when crane on boom truck collapses at NYC construction site

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK — Five people were injured when a crane on a boom truck collapsed at a New York City construction site on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officials with the Department of Buildings were called to 3880 9th Ave. around 2:25 p.m. EST in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan after receiving reports that several workers were injured by falling debris, WCBS-TV reported.

One of the victims had serious injuries but they were not considered to be life-threatening, according to WABC-TV. The other four people suffered minor injuries.

According to inspectors, a knuckle boom truck was lifting a load of plywood on the second-floor deck of a 17-story building that was under construction, WCBS reported. The boom gave way and the crane snapped, falling onto the sidewalk, according to the television station.

Department of Business officials had warned contractors and crane operators to take precautionary measures on Tuesday as a strong storm hit the metropolitan New York area, WNYW-TV reported. The city was battered by heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the television station.

It was unclear whether the inclement weather was responsible for the collapse.

No other details were available, WNBC-TV reported. An investigation is ongoing.

