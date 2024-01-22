5 children, including 17-month-old, die in house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Five children, including a 17-month-old, died Sunday when a fire swept through an Indiana home, authorities said.

According to the South Bend Fire Department said the other children who died were 10, 9, 5 and 4, WNDU-TV reported. A sixth victim, an 11-year-old child, was airlifted to a specialized pediatric burn center in Indianapolis, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Fire crews were called to a two-story residence in the 200 block of N. LaPorte Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. EST after receiving a report of a structure fire, WNDU reported. Both floors were engulfed in flames, according to the television station.

At least five fire trucks responded, and the blaze was finally doused at about 9 p.m., according to WBND-TV. One firefighter fell through a second-story floor and was hospitalized, the television station reported. The firefighter has since been discharged from the area hospital.

During a news conference on Monday, officials said there was an adult in the home at the time of the fire who was able to escape from a second-story window, WNDU reported. Officials said the adult attempted to return to the residence to help the trapped children but was prevented by the fire and heavy smoke inside the building.

Suzie Krill, the spokesperson of the South Bend Fire Department, told the Tribune that the department was devastated by the loss of life.

“Anytime we have a loss, it’s hard,” Krill told the newspaper. “We’re Type A, we want to save lives, we want to save property.”

“Obviously our hearts are low and feeling very saddened right now,” South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon said during a news conference. “The one thing on the fire service that I can attest to is that we know how hard it is to lose anyone because we do everything in our power to avoid it. But it hurts even more so when it’s someone who has just begun their time of this earth -- not able to make conscientious decisions, which is where the adults, we’re supposed to help them with.”

In a statement, South Bend Community Schools Superintendent Todd Cummings said that three of the victims attended South Bend schools, WDNU reported.

“The South Bend Community Schools community was saddened to hear the news of the five lives lost during last night’s fire on LaPorte Avenue,” Cummings said. “Three of the victims attended South Bend Schools. Two of three children perished in the fire. One child survived and is currently in the hospital. Our hearts go out to the family as they face this tremendous loss as well as to the entire community as we each grapple with this tragedy.”

