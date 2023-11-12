4-year-old dies after run over by trailer in Oklahoma

Trending

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — A young child was killed as a result of a crash in Bryan County, Oklahoma Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was driving his truck with a flatbed trailer through a pasture area in Bokchito just after noon. Saturday, according to KXII.

The boy was reportedly riding on the side of the trailer when he fell off, KWTV reported.

Authorities said the boy was hit in the head by a tire, KXII reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s name has not been released, according to KWTV.

It is not clear if there will be any charges.

