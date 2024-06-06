4-year-old boy is second child injured in days by cow elk in Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 4-year-old boy was injured on Monday when he was attacked by a cow elk, marking the second time within a week that an animal has attacked a child in Colorado, wildlife authorities said.

According to a news release by Colorado Parks & Wildlife, witnesses said the boy was at a playground in Stanley Park near Estes Park at about 1:30 p.m. MDT.

The boy and family members were unaware that two elk calves were hidden in a rock area near the playground, officials said. Wildlife officials said the cow elk suddenly charged and “stomped on him multiple times.”

Cow elk stomps 4-year-old in Estes Park, marking second attack in days https://t.co/dHPhLGsq5P pic.twitter.com/akggsU96mD — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) June 4, 2024

A family member was able to scare the cow elk and then took the boy to an area hospital, where he was treated and released Monday evening, KDVR-TV reported.

“While newborn calves are immobile, cow elk can become aggressive towards perceived threat,” Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in its news release. “People are encouraged to be aware while recreating outdoors that calves could be hidden nearby. Cow elk can charge from many yards away.”

It was the second attack in the Estes Park in a week. On May 30, an 8-year-old girl was riding her bicycle in her neighborhood when a cow elk began to chase her, KUSA-TV reported.

The elk stomped on the girl multiple times, according to the television station and was released later that day, Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in a previous news release.

The elk involved in Monday’s attack have moved to another location but the playground remains closed for an indefinite period, KUSA reported. The CPW has posted signs warning about aggressive cow elk in the area.

“When you see those signs, those trail closure signs, really respect those,” CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told the television station. “Because elk are very aggressive. They are very big and very fast, and they can run very fast at you. So certainly don’t feel like you can just cross if it’s closed off.”

Kate Miller, a spokesperson for the Estes Park Police Department, called both incidents “frightening experiences” and urged residents to be cautious when encounter

“Elk are such a special part of Estes Park’s landscape, and this is an unfortunate reminder that they are wild and unpredictable animals,” Miller told KUSA. “We take steps to educate our community every year, particularly during the spring calving season and the fall rut (or mating) season, when extra caution is necessary.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group