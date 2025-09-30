3 members of ‘Meet the Putmans’ family die, several hurt in crash

Three members of the TLC reality series family at the center of “Meet the Putmans” were killed in a car crash. Several others of the large family were hurt.

Isabelle Putman posted to Instagram on Sept. 27, that “Papa, Neenee and Aunt Megan” died while “Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia” were hurt.

Papa refers to Bill Putman, Neenee is Barb Putman and Aunt Megan was their daughter-in-law, WOOD reported.

In an update the next day, the family said that Noah, 15, was sedated, but was “responding to us with movement” while Gia, 11, had a craniotomy and that brain pressure had decreased significantly, People magazine reported.

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan said there was a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 26 when a commercial semi-truck did not stop at and hit a Jeep that was carrying eight people, NBC News reported. Three died at the scene, and the other five were taken to area hospitals, some in critical condition.

A driver and passenger in the truck had minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the truck has been charged. He was identified as Pavel Shchukin, 55, from Florida, and faces three counts of moving violation causing death and five counts of moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function, WOOD reported. The charges are all misdemeanors, according to the television station.

The show “Meet the Putmans” ran for a season in 2017 on TLC and followed the family of 26 who all lived together, E! News reported.

Once the show was done, they found fame on YouTube with the series “Growing Up Putman,” People magazine reported. The latest episode was uploaded back in January.

©2024 Cox Media Group