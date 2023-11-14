Trending

3 killed when semi hits bus in Ohio

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Crash A crash between a bus and a tractor-trailer truck has closed I-70 in Licking County, Ohio. (Google Maps/Google)

Three people died Tuesday morning when a semitruck hit a charter bus carrying high school students on an interstate in Ohio, according to multiple reports.

The bus was carrying students from a high school in eastern Ohio at the time of the crash, the Associated Press reported. It was rear-ended by the semitruck around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near State Route 310, WCMH reported.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol warned travelers to avoid the area due to a “serious injury crash.”

Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady told the AP that there were 57 people onboard the charter bus at the time of the crash. At least 15 people were injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

