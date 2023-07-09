2 newborn girls die after they were found in bathroom at child care center

CHICAGO — Two newborn girls have died after they were found in the bathroom at a child care center in the Streeterville neighborhood in Chicago on Thursday evening.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Chicago Police Department officers were called to the Bernice Lavin Early Childhood Education Center in the 400 block of East Ontario Street after someone reportedly found two newborns in a bathroom, according to WBBM.

Police said that the girls were found in garbage bags by a cleaning crew, according to WGN-TV.

The twin girls were taken to the hospital where they later died, WBBM reported.

"An emergency medical situation involving a day care employee occurred last night at the day care facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus," Northwestern spokesman Christopher N. King told the Chicago Tribune in an email.

The employee went to the bathroom after abruptly leaving class, according to a police report obtained by the newspaper. The woman was found by her co-workers and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said that autopsies were done on Friday for the girls but their cause of death weren’t conclusive, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The child care center is located on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus, according to WGN-TV. It provides childcare for hospital employees.

The condition of the woman has not been released.