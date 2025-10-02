2 dead, three hurt in synagogue attack in England on Yom Kippur

MANCHESTER, U.K. — Two people were killed and three others were hurt in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester, England, on the holiest days of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur.

The incident happened after people gathered for the day of atonement at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, The Associated Press reported.

Services had begun at 9 a.m. and the attack was reported to police at 9:31 a.m. local time, according to The New York Times.

A neighbor of the Heaton Park synagogue said his wife saw a car driving erratically and crash into the gates.

“She thought maybe (the driver) had a heart attack,” Chava Lewin said. “The second he got out of the car, he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue.”

Two people were killed and three were listed in serious condition, according to police.

The alleged assailant was stopped from entering the building because a witness called police, The New York Times reported. A large number of people were inside worshipping and were kept inside, but were later evacuated.

The suspect was believed to be dead, shot by police, the BBC reported. But police were not immediately able to confirm his death because of “suspicious items on his person.” A bomb squad was called to the scene.

King Charles II released a statement saying that he and Queen Camilla were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the attack, “Especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community,” the BBC reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”

Prime Minister Kier Starmer said “additional police assets” will be sent to synagogues across the country.

“We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe,” he said.

