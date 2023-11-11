2 arrested after fireworks may have started a massive apartment fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two people were arrested after a large fire late Friday night in Atlanta, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department said that the fire may have been started because fireworks were being lit on the roof, according to WSB-TV.

Police say two people were detained and were later charged. According to the news station, they are facing criminal damage to property and reckless conduct charges. They have been identified as Robert Stokes, 43, and Charnelle Gunn, 35.

Atlanta fire crews told WSB that they received calls about the fire just after 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments, which is located on LaVista Road NE. When fire crews arrived roughly five minutes after receiving calls, they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

More than 80 firefighters worked overnight to put out the fire, according to the news station.

Hundreds of people were evacuated and officials said that 28 people are still displaced, WSB reported. 17 people were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries. However, a cat did die in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the news station reported.