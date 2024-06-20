Trending

15 people shot during Juneteenth celebration in California, police say

Police say multiple people were shot at a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, California Wednesday evening.

Oakland Police Department said that the shooting happened just after 8:45 p.m. on Thursday. A Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt with about 5,000 people, according to KGO-TV. The event was not sanctioned.

The crowd was peaceful until about 8:15 p.m. when a slideshow that showed “motorbikes and vehicles” happened, The Associated Press reported. A fight broke out after the slideshow.

Police said 15 people were shot, the AP reported. At least one person is in critical condition. The age range of the victims is between 20 to 30 years old.

No deaths have been reported, according to KRON.

No arrests related to the shooting have been made, KGO-TV reported. However, one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer.


