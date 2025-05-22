Trending

15 homes catch fire after small plane crashes into neighborhood

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Home showing damage from a small plane crash
Plane crash A home is damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN DIEGO — A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in San Diego, catching more than a dozen homes on fire.

Read more trending news

A Cessna 550 crashed early Thursday morning and forced the evacuation of homes across several blocks, The Associated Press reported.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. local time, KFMB reported. Officials said it was foggy at the time.

It is not known if there were any injuries in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy told reporters. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.”

Eddy said, “there is a direct hit to multiple homes,” and that there was “a gigantic debris field.”

It is also not known how many people were on board the aircraft, which can hold six to eight people, the AP reported.

Officials have not said why the plane crashed, KSWB reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, the AP reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Latest trending news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!