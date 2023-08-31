10 stunning images of rare blue supermoon

The second full moon of the month — a blue moon — appeared larger than normal because it was 18,000 miles closer to Earth than it is normally, CNN reported.
The last time this happened was in 2009. NASA said it won’t happen again until 2037.
Here are 10 stunning images of Wednesday’s blue supermoon:
1. Liverpool, England
2. Cario
3. Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Istanbul
5. Los Angeles
6. Chicago
7. San Francisco
8. Darwin, Australia
9. Nablus, Palestine
10. Humber Refinery - South Killingholme, England
Super blue moon LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: A super blue moon is seen above the stadium lights during the baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
