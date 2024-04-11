1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting in northeast Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One man was killed and five other people -- including two children -- were wounded on Wednesday after a shooting in northeast Washington, D.C., authorities said.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast at about 6:10 p.m. EDT in the city’s Carver/Langston neighborhood, WUSA-TV reported.

During a news conference, Chief Pamela Smith said that one man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WJLA-TV

Two men, one woman, and a 9-year-old child were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, Smith told reporters.

The police chief added that a 12-year-old boy walked into an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, WJLA reported. Smith said the boy’s injuries were connected to the shooting and were also not considered to be life-threatening.

Smith said that a preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects exited a vehicle and began shooting at people in the neighborhood, WJLA reported.

“This is another example -- and I’ve been here before in this space -- of violence that we cannot, we just cannot accept in our community,” Smith told reporters. “We are working tirelessly to really help remove some of these illegal guns that are on our streets.

“What we’re seeing is an increase of guns in the District, and we’re doing everything we can to remove those guns off the streets.”

Police released a photograph of the suspected gunman’s vehicle, a light-blue Toyota sedan, WTTG-TV reported. The vehicle had temporary paper license tags in the back and no front tags, according to the television station.

