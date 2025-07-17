Top 25 songs in Oklahoma City on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City has the most ranked songs (16) in common with Columbus, Georgia and no ranked songs in common with 142 metros. The most seen artist in Oklahoma City's Shazam ranking is Morgan Wallen and the most popular genre is Rock. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Wannabe

- Artist: Spice Girls

- Album: Wannabe 25 - EP

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:56

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#24. Even Though I Walk (Live)

- Artist: Bethel Music & Hannah McClure

- Album: We Must Respond (Live)

- Genres: Christian

- Length: 7:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 30 other metros

#23. Call Me Maybe

- Artist: Carly Rae Jepsen

- Album: Kiss

- Genres: Pop, Rock, Teen Pop, Worldwide

- Length: 3:13

#22. Red Red Wine

- Artist: UB40

- Album: UB45

- Genres: Reggae

- Length: 5:20

#21. Cowboy

- Artist: Kid Rock

- Album: Devil Without a Cause

- Genres: Hard Rock, Rock, Hip-Hop/Rap, Rap

- Length: 4:18

#20. What's Up?

- Artist: 4 Non Blondes

- Album: Bigger, Better, Faster, More!

- Genres: Rock, Pop, Pop/Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:56

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in seven other metros

#19. Save It For Later

- Artist: Eddie Vedder

- Album: Save It For Later - Single

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 4:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 25 other metros

#18. Hold On

- Artist: Wilson Phillips

- Album: Wilson Phillips

- Genres: Pop, Adult Contemporary, Pop/Rock

- Length: 4:27

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

#17. Take On Me

- Artist: a-ha

- Album: Hunting High and Low (Deluxe Edition)

- Genres: Pop, Alternative, New Wave, Rock

- Length: 3:49

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#16. Where To Start

- Artist: Wale

- Album: Where To Start - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:34

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#15. Old Time Rock & Roll

- Artist: Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

- Album: Stranger In Town

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 3:14

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#14. We Got The Beat

- Artist: The Go-Go's

- Album: Got The Beat - EP

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:33

#13. Burning Blue

- Artist: Mariah the Scientist

- Album: HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:26

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

#12. Just In Case

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: I'm The Problem

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros

#11. undressed

- Artist: sombr

- Album: undressed - Single

- Genres: Indie Rock, Alternative

- Length: 3:02

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 25 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 28 other metros

#10. All The Way

- Artist: BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman

- Album: All The Way - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:45

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 27 other metros

#9. The Mighty Crabjoys Theme

- Artist: The Mighty Crabjoys

- Album: Superman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Rock, Alternative, Punk

- Length: 1:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

#8. Blue Strips

- Artist: Jessie Murph

- Album: Sex Hysteria

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:27

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 18 other metros

#7. A Lot More Free

- Artist: Max McNown

- Album: Wandering

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

#6. What I Want

- Artist: Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae

- Album: I'm The Problem

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:05

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros

#5. Good News

- Artist: Shaboozey

- Album: Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 10 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

#4. Love Me Not

- Artist: Ravyn Lenae

- Album: Bird's Eye

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 10 other metros

--- Top five song in 21 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#3. Cant Go Broke Remix

- Artist: Zeddy Will

- Album: Cant Go Broke Remix - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 1:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

#2. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Album: You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 18 other metros

--- Top five song in 26 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 47 other metros

#1. Punkrocker (feat. Iggy Pop)

- Artist: Teddybears

- Album: Soft Machine

- Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 47 other metros

--- Top three song in 50 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros