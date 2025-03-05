Tom Llamas to succeed Lester Holt as NBC "Nightly News" anchor

NEW YORK — (AP) — NBC News appointed Tom Llamas on Wednesday to replace Lester Holt as anchor of “Nightly News” starting this summer, but he's not abandoning his streaming newscast.

The elevation of Llamas, 45, was widely anticipated. He has been Holt's chief substitute on the broadcast news summary since switching from ABC to NBC in 2021. He's also essentially the lead anchor for the NBC News Now streaming service, hosting the one-hour “Top Story” show.

Holt said last week that he was stepping down from “Nightly News” after a decade. He plans to stay at the network to work at “Dateline NBC.”

“Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of NBC `Nightly News,' said Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News' executive vice president of programming.

That leaves ABC's David Muir as the longest-serving evening news anchor at “World News Tonight,” as well as the ratings leader. CBS News earlier this year replaced Norah O'Donnell with the team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

While news is a far different environment from the days Walter Cronkite was beamed into millions of homes at dinnertime, the ABC, CBS and NBC newscasts collectively reach more than 10 million viewers a night. The anchors are generally considered the face of the broadcast news divisions.

Llamas will be the first to take that role while retaining his job on the streaming service. His “Top Story” newscasts will begin each weeknight after “Nightly News” ends.

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.