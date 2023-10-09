News

Thieves steal ‘Food on the Move’ tractor

By Steve Berg

Stolen tractor Courtesy of Fox23

By Steve Berg

The local non-profit group ‘Food on the Move,’ which grows fresh produce for people in need, suffered a major setback last night when someone stole their Kubota tractor from their property near Apache and Harvard.

“We came in this morning and someone had hot-wired the tractor, hooked it right to the trailer, and drove it through the fence behind us,” said Food on the Move CEO Kevin Harper, who was inspecting the damage to the fence this morning.

He says it will cost at least $35,000 to replace the tractor and another $10,000 for the trailer.

He says it will also be expensive to repair the fencing.

It couldn’t come at a worse time too for the group, because they were just about to start their fall planting, and he says this puts them way behind.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win a Tulsa Oktoberfest Four Pack

Everything you know and love about the Tulsa Oktoberfest is coming back in 2023 and KRMG wants to send you there to take in all the family-friendly fun!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!