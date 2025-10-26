Shooting at a historically Black university's homecoming fest in Pennsylvania kills 1 and wounds 6

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — Gunfire erupted during outdoor festivities at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University late Saturday, killing one person and wounding six others as students and alumni celebrated homecoming at the historically Black school, authorities said.

Investigators were operating under a “strong belief” that there was more than one shooter but did not think they came to the campus “with a specific design to cause a mass casualty event,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said Sunday during a news conference.

So far one person has been jailed on charges of carrying a concealed firearm without a license, and authorities were investigating whether that weapon was used in the shooting, de Barrena-Sarobe said.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. outside a large building called the International Cultural Center, where tents and tables were set up for tailgating and socializing after a football game earlier in the day.

Jujuan Jeffers, 25, of Wilmington, Delaware, was shot in the head and died just after midnight, the district attorney said.

The other victims, who range in age from 20 to 25, were expected to survive, but the district attorney declined to provide individual updates on their conditions. He said they included a current student, a graduate and four people with no direct affiliation to the school.

De Barrena-Sarobe said authorities were conducting grid searches and declined to speculate on how many shots were fired until all bullet casings were recovered. He urged anyone with video from the scene or other information that could help the investigation to contact the FBI.

The campus is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Philadelphia. Chester County detectives are leading the investigation, with support from state police and the FBI.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered the support of his administration and family.

“Join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” he said.

Lincoln University Police Chief Marc Partee said the shooting devastated the school's community on what was supposed to be a joyous day focused on the school’s legacy. The school was to be closed Monday, with an event planned for students and the community.

“If there was another word to describe that, that’s more impactful, I would use it,” he said, “but ‘devastated’ is a start.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.