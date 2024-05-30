Service robots navigate South Korean Starbucks to fulfill orders

A Starbucks in South Korea is the only Starbucks in the world that has 100 robots serving customers, according so South Korean technology firm Naver.

The restaurant is located in a skyscraper called 1784 Tower, according to Interesting Engineering. The building is headquarters for Naver.

According to the company website, Naver’s autonomous service robot, Rookie, serves customers at Starbucks and other services in the 36-storey building.

On a regular day approximately 100 Rookie service bots move around all floors delivering packages, coffee and lunch boxes.

The wheeled Rookie has a compartment for storing food, drinks, or other items that can be transported to the desired location.



