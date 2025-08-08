Rescued Maltese Dogs are now available for adoption at Skiatook Paws and Claws

Skiatook Paws and Claws animal rescue announced the Maltese dogs in their care are now being put up for adoption.

The dogs were rescued last month from a Stroud pet grooming business. They were unable to be made available for adoption, because they were considered evidence in a legal case against the Stroud business owner.

However, 24 days later, legal custody of the Maltese dogs, including the 37 being taken care of by Skiatook Paws and Claws, has been granted to the Humane Society of Tulsa who took in the majority of the rescued dogs.

Applications are open now at Skiatook Paws and Claws, but will close this evening at 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in adopting one of the Maltese dogs must attend Skiatook Paws and Claws early showing which will be held on August 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You will be required to have your current pet records on hand, and ready to turn in too Skiatook Paws and Claws at the August 10th event.

All questions about the dogs will only be answered at that event, at least for now, according to Skiatook Paws and Claws.

Before submitting an application, here’s some information to know about the Maltese dogs:

Most of the dogs are male

Most are around 1 to 2-years-old

Most need to be potty trained

Most need LOTS of leash work

Most will need months more of socialization.

Some Maltese dogs can only be placed in homes with other pets, while others can be placed in homes with or without other pets.

Adoption fees are around $350. Each dog is spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, has received flea and heartworm prevention, been dewormed and are microchipped.

Skiatook Paws and Claws said they plan to do their best to find the perfect home for each Maltese dog.

To submit an application, click here.

Applications will be viewed and processed as they’re submitted.

©2025 Cox Media Group