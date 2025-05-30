News

Public Notice

Request for transfer of license

On May 23, 2025, Cox Radio, LLC, licensee of KRMG(AM), 740 kHz, Tulsa, Oklahoma, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the KRMG(AM) license to Zoellner Media Group LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/KRMG/applications-and-related-materials#assignments

On May 23, 2025, Cox Radio, LLC, licensee of KRMG-FM, 102.3 MHz, Sand Springs, Oklahoma, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the KRMG-FM license to Zoellner Media Group LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/KRMG/applications-and-related-materials#assignments

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!