Public Notice

On May 23, 2025, Cox Radio, LLC, licensee of KRMG(AM), 740 kHz, Tulsa, Oklahoma, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the KRMG(AM) license to Zoellner Media Group LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/KRMG/applications-and-related-materials#assignments

On May 23, 2025, Cox Radio, LLC, licensee of KRMG-FM, 102.3 MHz, Sand Springs, Oklahoma, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the KRMG-FM license to Zoellner Media Group LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/KRMG/applications-and-related-materials#assignments

