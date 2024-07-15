Protesters gather at GOP convention to rally for abortion and immigrant rights, end to war in Gaza

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Hundreds of activists gathered in a downtown Milwaukee park Monday as they prepared to spend the day protesting outside the Republican National Convention, saying the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump won't affect their long-standing plans to demonstrate outside the site.

A wide range of organizations and demonstrators gathered in the park blocks from the Fiserv Forum to listen to speakers and prepare for a street march early Monday afternoon. The Coalition to March on the RNC, comprised largely of local groups, was protesting for access to abortion rights, for immigrant rights, and against the war in Gaza among other issues.

Activists carried signs that read, “Stand with Palestine,” “We Can No Longer Afford the Rich,” and “Defend and Expand Immigrant Rights.”

Organizers said the rally was on despite the attempt on Trump's life Saturday evening during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“We’re going to continue with the march as we planned.” said Omar Flores, a coalition spokesman. “The shooting has nothing to do with us.”

Trump said a bullet pierced his ear during the rally. Images show blood streaming from a wound on the side of his head. A nearby rally participant was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded in the assault, which has prompted widespread calls to evaluate security measures.

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle issued a statement early Monday morning saying she understands the assassination attempt has led to questions about changes to convention security.

She said the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies have “reviewed and strengthened” the convention security plan and they will continuously adapt their operations as needed. She added that the Secret Service also has made changes to Trump's security detail. She didn't offer any details on any of the changes.

The progressive coalition protesting the RNC has touted their Monday demonstrations as "family friendly." Organizers expect 5,000 to 10,000 attendees. Separately, the Philadelphia-based Poor People's Army, which organizes for economic justice, plans an afternoon march. Smaller organizations also plan to demonstrate inside parks closer to the convention site where Trump is set to officially accept the party's presidential nomination later this week.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, Wisconsin's largest immigrant rights group, condemned political violence but blamed Trump for fostering a climate of violence.

“It’s undeniable that Trump’s rhetoric, policies and actions have contributed to a climate of increased violence and legitimized hate crimes by white nationalists,” she said.

Peter Wilt, 64, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, was in the crowd. He held a sign that read “Now Will U Ban Automatic Weapons.” Wilt said the sign referred to the assassination attempt.

“Common sense gun laws are just that. Common sense,” he said. “The GOP has refused to enact common sense gun laws, in part, because it hasn’t hit home for them.”

The atmosphere was festive Monday, with music on loud speakers, a man strumming a guitar and vendors selling T-shirts and buttons supporting both Republicans and Democrats. One person wearing an orange prison jumpsuit dressed up with a giant Trump cutout for a face.

Milwaukee's leaders reiterated their confidence in security plans as delegates, activists and journalists started arriving in town. An estimated 30,000 people are expected.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday.

“We take this matter very, very seriously. We take public safety very, very seriously," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Sunday. "And I have been so pleased to work in collaboration not just with the United States Secret Service but also with local law enforcement and public safety on the ground here.”

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said law enforcement was “working around the clock” to be ready.

Before the shooting in Pennsylvania, the activist coalition had been at odds with the city and law enforcement for months over a march route. Activists lost a lawsuit over restrictions on where they could demonstrate and had raised concerns about their message being stifled.

But on Friday they announced a “handshake agreement” over their route that includes allowing a city representative to accompany their protest to “make sure things go without a hitch.”

City officials and federal authorities have repeatedly said their priority is safety and insist they've made free speech accommodations. The city has allowed protests at two parks near the convention.

One, Haymarket Square Park, is visible from the convention site. There is to be a city-provided stage in the vicinity and speakers will get 20 minutes apiece. A city sign-up lists more than 100 people with a wide range of agendas, including anti-abortion rights activists, veterans groups and political candidates. The other park, Zeidler Union Square, is just under a mile away.

Activists say they'll infuse their messages with moments of levity, including costumes and a television ventriloquist who is bringing a Trump puppet.

Heavy police presence is also assured.

Many activists are using the experience in Milwaukee to prepare for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month. That event is expected to draw even more people, and Chicago police have been undergoing training on constitutional policing and preparing for the possibility of mass arrests.

Milwaukee police have done some exercises related to the convention, though not widespread training.

“With any very large gathering, people must always be on top of their toes,” said Hilario Deleon, chairman of the Milwaukee County Republican Party. “If it’s successful, the city is successful.”

___

Associated Press writers Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.