Pregnant woman walks out of second-story OKC apartment to find stairs gone

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman renting an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City walked out of her unit to find that the stairs of the complex had been removed, leaving her unable to get down from her second-floor apartment.

Kassidy Chappell is 12 weeks pregnant and had to use a ladder to get down and go to an important appointment.

“I just happened to glance up right before I would have gone down the stairs, and they were gone. They were completely just not there,” Chappell said. “There was nothing blocking the staircase, it was just a drop.”

She said this was more than an inconvenience since she was going to an ultrasound appointment.

“I was explaining I have to let my dog out, and I have an ultrasound appointment to go to,” Chappell said.

She eventually got help from Quail Lakes Apartments.

“They finally brought me a ladder, helped me down, and got down just in enough time. It probably took them about 30 minutes to bring the ladder,” Chappell said.

Another tenant at the complex said they received a message on Thursday about Friday maintenance.

“They didn’t notify us at all about the stairs being gone,” Chappell said.

KOCO 5 reached out to the apartment complex, but they didn’t comment on the situation.

Chappell said she heard from management after the interview with KOCO 5, and they apologized to her and said they would speak to the vendors about the situation.



