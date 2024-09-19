Zelenskyy to meet Biden, Harris as Ukraine pushes US to loosen restrictions on long-range weapons

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington next Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as he presses for the U.S. to allow Ukraine to use Western-provided weapons to strike deeper into Russia.

“I’m looking forward to hosting my friend President Zelenskyy of Ukraine next week at the White House,” Biden said in message posted on X. “During his visit, I’ll reaffirm America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom and independence.”

The Biden administration still is not convinced that it should give Ukraine the authority to launch long-range missiles deeper into Russia, and U.S. officials say they are seeking more detailed information about how Kyiv would use the weapons and how they fit into the broader strategy for the war.

U.S. officials said they have asked Ukraine to spell out more clearly its combat objectives should the administration green light loosening restrictions on long-range weaponry.

Administration officials are concerned that loosening restrictions would have limited impact and come with great risk. Russian President Vladimir Putin last week warned that Russia would be "at war" with the United States and its NATO allies if they allow Ukraine to use the long-range weapons.

U.S. defense officials have repeatedly argued that the long-range missiles are limited in number and that Ukraine already is using its own long-range drones to hit targets farther into Russia.

Zelenskyy is notably meeting separately with Harris, who is looking to succeed Biden.

She last met with the Ukrainian president in July at an international gathering in Switzerland to discuss the war, shortly before Biden announced he was abandoning his bid for reelection and endorsed Harris.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he would move to quickly end the war should he win the November election.

His running mate, Sen. JD Vance, said in a recent interview with the “Shawn Ryan Show” that Trump's plan would include establishing a “demilitarized zone,” and Ukraine would not reclaim territory that Russia occupies and would agree not to join NATO.

___

AP writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed reporting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.