Trump sets sights on Pennsylvania and Harris plans to head west as hurricane scrambles campaigning

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump is holding rallies on Wednesday in pivotal Pennsylvania while Vice President Kamala Harris prepares for another visit to the West — even as Hurricane Milton menaces Florida and threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning.

Trump, the former president and current Republican nominee, has events scheduled in Scranton — birthplace of President Joe Biden — and in Reading, where he is expected to talk about the economy and immigration in a city that is two-thirds Hispanic.

The hurricane caused Trump to put off a virtual event Tuesday night focused on health care and postpone a Univision town hall in Miami.

Harris plans her own Univision town hall Thursday in Las Vegas before returning to Arizona in what will be her second visit to both states in less than two weeks. Before flying to Nevada, she will virtually attend a briefing on the storm and the federal response that Biden is receiving Wednesday at the White House.

Biden already postponed a trip scheduled this week to Germany and Angola, saying, "I just don't' think I can be out of the country at this time."

Milton is approaching just days after Hurricane Helene killed more than 220 people in six Southeastern states and left behind a swath of destruction that federal, state and local authorities are trying to alleviate even as they now brace for the next storm.

Harris spent Tuesday in New York taping interviews on ABC's "The View," with radio personality Howard Stern and on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." During her interview on "The View" and later amid her taping with Colbert, Harris failed to name major ways her future administration would be substantially different from Biden's.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” Harris said on “The View.”

Trump reacted on his social media platform, posting that Harris said “she would have done nothing different” than Biden whom he called “the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Harris had her own sharp words for her opponent. Reacting to reports in Bob Woodward 's new book, "War" that Trump, while president, secretly sent COVID-19 test kits to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020, when they were hard to find in the United States, she said incuriously, "You remember what those days were like?"

"You remember how many people did not have tests and were trying to scramble to get them?," Harris asked during the taping with Colbert. “Remember how rare it was to have them?”

She said of Trump, “And this man is giving COVID test kits to Vladimir Putin. Think about what this means,” before adding, “He thinks Vladimir Putin is his friend. What about the American people? They should be your first friends.”

Trump denied the reporting. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the U.S. sent test kits. which he referred to as “testers," but denied that the exchange occurred in secret.

“There were no secret shipments. The pandemic was starting back then," Peskov said in a message on Wednesday. “Many countries were exchanging equipment. We sent ventilators. Testers came from America.”

