Trump administration will provide $30 million to Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Trump administration is providing $30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

The request is the first known U.S. government funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s aid distribution efforts amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic issue involving a controversial aid program, confirmed that the U.S. authorized the funding.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the American-led group had asked the Trump administration for the initial funding so it can continue its aid operation, which has been criticized by the U.N., humanitarian groups and others.

