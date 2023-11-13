Politics

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race

By MEG KINNARD

Election 2024 Debate Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.

The South Carolina senator made the surprise announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy.

His campaign spokesperson Nathan Brand confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

