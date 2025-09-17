Obama says the US is at ‘an inflection point’ after Kirk’s killing and Trump has divided the country

Former President Barack Obama says that the United States is at "an inflection point" following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and that President Donald Trump has further divided the country rather than work to bring people together.

“There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: The central premise of our democratic system is that we have to be able to disagree and have sometimes really contentious debates without resorting to violence,” Obama said Tuesday night during an event in Erie, Pennsylvania, hosted by the Jefferson Education Society, according to a transcript obtained by The Associated Press.

“And when it happens to some, but even if you think they’re, quote, unquote, on the other side of the argument, that’s a threat to all of us," he said. "And we have to be clear and forthright in condemning them.”

Obama has kept somewhat of a low profile in his post-presidency. Responding to a moderator's questions Tuesday, he addressed Trump's rhetoric after Kirk's assassination, as well as other administrative actions.

The Democrat spoke about his own leadership following the 2015 slaying of nine Black parishioners at a Charleston, South Carolina, church, as well as Republican then-President George W. Bush's actions following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He said he sees the role of a president in a crisis "to constantly remind us of the ties that bind us together."

The sentiment among Trump and his aides following Kirk's killing of calling political opponents "vermin, enemies … speaks to a broader problem," Obama said.

Kirk, a dominant figure in conservative politics, became a confidant of Trump after founding Arizona-based Turning Point USA, one of the nation's largest political organizations. Trump has escalated threats to crack down on what he describes as the "radical left" following Kirk's assassination, stirring fears his Republican administration is trying to harness outrage over the killing to suppress political opposition.

Trump's White House on Wednesday responded to Obama's remarks by blaming him for animosity in the country, calling him “the architect of modern political division in America.”

“Obama used every opportunity to sow division and pit Americans against each other, and following his presidency more Americans felt Obama divided the country than felt he united it,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

Obama on Tuesday also referenced Trump's recent deployment of National Guard troops in Washington and ID checks by federal agents in Los Angeles. He urged citizens and elected officials to closely monitor the norm-busting decisions.

“What you’re seeing, I think, is the sense that through executive power, many of the guardrails and norms that I thought I had to abide by as president of the United States, that George Bush thought he had to abide by as president of the United States, that suddenly those no longer apply,” Obama said. “And that makes this a dangerous moment.”

Shortly after Kirk’s death, Obama wrote in a post on X that he and his wife, Michelle, were praying for Kirk’s family, adding: “This kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy.”

Obama said that he disagreed with many of Kirk’s stances, noting that his position “doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family.”

Calling political violence "anathema to what it means to be a democratic country," Obama also mentioned the June shooting deaths of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home.

Obama also applauded Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's calls for civility in leading the public response to Kirk's killing. Obama said that while he and the Republican governor "disagree on a whole bunch of stuff," Cox's messaging around how to respond to Kirk's death shows "that it is possible for us to disagree while abiding by a basic code of how we should engage in public debate."

Just before Obama spoke, the 22-year-old suspect arrested in Kirk's killing made his first court appearance on charges including capital murder. According to court documents released Tuesday, as authorities sought the person who had shot and killed Kirk at Utah Valley University last week, Tyler Robinson texted with his partner, acknowledging he had been the shooter. A judge said he would appoint an attorney to represent Robinson, whose family has declined to comment to The Associated Press.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.