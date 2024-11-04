A look at the weather expected in battleground states on Election Day

Weather conditions can be one factor in how many people vote in person on Election Day.

The strongest weather in the U.S. forecast for Tuesday is in Montana where there could be blizzard conditions, but that state is not a battleground and is strongly favored to go for Donald Trump.

Key battleground states including Michigan and Wisconsin are expected to see some rainfall.

Here are the Election Day forecasts for the seven most highly-contested states.

Arizona

Phoenix and Tucson and many other regions of the state will see temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Northern areas will see cooler temperatures. The state will largely be dry with only light precipitation possible near the Utah border.

Georgia

Temperatures in the mid 70s to 80s are expected in Georgia. Southwestern parts of the state could see light rainfall.

Michigan

Temperatures will be above normal in Michigan with southern parts of the state in the 70s. Detroit could see temperatures in the high 70s. A few thunderstorms in lower Michigan are possible later in the day. The Upper Peninsula will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s and around 0.5 inches (1.3 centimeters) of rain.

Nevada

Temperatures in the 60s are expected across the state. Las Vegas could approach 70 and Reno will be in the mid 50s. Temperatures will be in the 20s at higher elevations in the morning, warming up in the afternoon.

North Carolina

Temperatures in the mid 70s to 80s are expected with a few showers possible in western parts of the state.

Pennsylvania

No rainfall is expected in Pennsylvania. Temperatures will be in the 70s and nearing 80 in some western regions, including Pittsburgh.

Wisconsin

Much of central and eastern Wisconsin will be in the 60s. Temperatures will be closer to 45 or 50 degrees near the Minnesota border. Conditions will be wet throughout the day. The northern half of the state could see around 0.5 inches (1.3 centimeters) of rain with less expected in the southern half.

Weather across the country

Most of Tuesday’s rainfall is expected in the central U.S. where scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Besides the possible blizzard conditions in western Montana, snow is also forecast for parts of Idaho, eastern Washington and Oregon. Calm weather is expected for the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Southwest. Breezy, dry weather in California is prompting fire concerns.

These forecasts come from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center.

