Judge blocks administration from revoking protected status for small subset of Venezuelans

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — An estimated 5,000 Venezuelans granted temporary protected status can continue to work and live in the U.S. despite a Supreme Court ruling revoking protections while their lawsuit against the Trump administration is pending.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco ruled Friday that Venezuelans whose Temporary Protected Status was extended to October 2026 are not affected by the Supreme Court's order and are not eligible for deportation.

The Supreme Court last month gave the go-ahead for the Republican administration to strip TPS from an estimated 350,000 Venezuelans that would have expired in April. In doing so, the court put on hold Chen's order blocking the administration from revoking protections granted under President Joe Biden.

The justices provided no rationale, which is common in emergency appeals. But they singled out applicants who had received work authorization and other paperwork with new expiration dates of Oct. 2, 2026.

Chen said at a hearing Friday that the justices could have stayed silent as to that subset of people, but didn't. His court continues to hear the underlying claim that the revocations by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were unlawful.

TPS allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to deport millions of people, and in office has sought to dismantle Biden administration policies that expanded paths for migrants to live legally in the U.S.

