Israeli military veteran tapped as GOP candidate in special election to replace George Santos

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Republicans have picked a little-known county lawmaker who once served in the Israeli military as their candidate in a special election to replace ousted congressman George Santos, party officials said Thursday.

Nassau County legislator and former Israeli paratrooper Mazi Pilip will face off against Democratic former congressman Tom Suozzi in a Feb. 13 special election for the seat, which includes northern parts of Queens and Long Island.

The selection pits Pilip, a relatively unknown local lawmaker from Ethiopia, against a political veteran in Suozzi, who previously represented the district for six years during a lengthy career in Long Island politics.

In a statement, Republicans in Queens and Nassau County loosely outlined some of her potential policy positions and said she would bring a new perspective to the House.

“Pilip is an effective tax fighter who will prioritize public safety, economic recovery, border security and tax relief in Congress," the statement read. "She will bring a fresh new perspective to Washington, starkly contrasting her from the candidate for the other major political party.”

The party will hold a formal announcement ceremony for Pilip on Friday. She did not immediately return a message left at her office.

The election is expected to draw significant attention as both parties zero in on New York as a potential battleground for control of the House.

Republicans picked Pilip after vetting a number of potential candidates following the expulsion of Santos from Congress earlier this month.

