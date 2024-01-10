Haley and DeSantis will face off in GOP debate, while Trump holds a town hall. Follow live updates

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are set to face off in the first one-on-one debate of the 2024 election cycle, while former President Donald Trump participates in a town hall at the same time.

The competing Wednesday night events in Iowa come just five days before the state's leadoff presidential caucuses and as the candidates are issuing last-minute appeals to voters to turn out for the Jan. 15 contest, which could be the coldest caucus night ever.

The Haley-DeSantis event will be CNN's first debate of the election season. Fox News will host Trump on Wednesday night after holding town halls with Haley and DeSantis earlier in the week.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy didn't meet the qualifications for the debate and said he would be participating in a podcast hosted by Tim Pool instead. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also didn't qualify and was holding events in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Oops!

DeSantis left an important item in Florida when he flew back to Iowa after delivering his State of the State address Tuesday.

“I actually do have a winter coat,” DeSantis told a construction contractors convention in Des Moines on Wednesday. “And I forgot it. I left it at home.”

The temperatures for Iowa were below freezing and headed to below zero through Monday’s caucuses. DeSantis told the crowd that his staff was hustling his coat from Tallahassee before he headed up to even-chillier northwest Iowa on Thursday.

“I think I’ll need much more than that,” he said. “I think I’m going to need the earmuffs and all that stuff.”

