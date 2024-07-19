Former first lady Melania Trump makes a rare appearance on the Republican convention's last night

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump were at the Republican National Convention Thursday, making a rare appearance in support of former President Donald Trump's third bid for president.

The former first lady and the former president's eldest daughter have largely steered clear of the campaign trail this year, a contrast with Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns when both played a larger role. Neither gave speeches.

Melania Trump's presence helps the Republican Party show widespread unity, a theme that emerged prominently after the attempt on Trump's life last weekend. A day after the attack, Melania issued a statement calling on Americans to "ascend above hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."

Campaigns often use spouses and families to humanize a candidate, but with Melania Trump taking a backseat this year, that job fell to other speakers, who painted a sympathetic portrait of Trump by sharing anecdotes of warm interactions between him and their children. Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, called him “just a normal grandfather.”

Trump’s family, minus Melania, entered the arena after Trump signed paperwork formally accepting the GOP nomination. They went to the family box and stood throughout a boisterous speech by the wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Melania entered later, smiling and waving to the crowd as she walked alone into the arena and up a flight of stairs to take her seat next to vice presidential nominee JD Vance. She wore a red skirt suit as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 played.

"On this journey, I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania," Trump said to extended applause. “And Melania, thank you very much.”

He said she “did something really beautiful” when she wrote her statement pleading for unity after the shooting.

Melania Trump later joined Trump on stage, startling him as she walked up behind him after his 93-minute speech, then whispered in his ear. The rest of the Trump family joined and balloons fell from the ceiling, an iconic tradition of political conventions. Some of Trump's younger grandchildren, big smiles on their faces, batted balloons with their hands and feet.

As the family lingered on stage for 20 minutes, Melania Trump stood by Trump's side being quietly affectionate, touching her husband's arm at times and sometimes chatting with Vance and his wife, Usha Vance.

Trump’s two oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, both spoke to delegates this week, as did their partners, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, respectively. Daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, were at the convention but did not speak. The president's youngest child, 18-year-old Barron Trump, did not appear at the convention. He declined an invitation to be a Florida delegate.

Melania Trump has skipped key moments of her husband's campaign, including rallies and primary-night victory parties. She did not join him in court as he faced trial over hush money payments to a porn star or for his remarks responding to the guilty verdict.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, held senior roles on Donald Trump's White House staff but did not attend Trump's 2022 announcement that he planned another presidential campaign.

"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement at the time.

Cooper reported from Phoenix.

