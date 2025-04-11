Politics

Federal judge refuses to block immigration enforcement operations in houses of worship

Immigration Churches FILE - A sign that prohibits the entrance of ICE or Homeland Security is posted on a door at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church in New York, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge refused on Friday to block immigration agents from conducting enforcement operations at houses of worship in a lawsuit filed by religious groups over a new policy adopted by the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington, D.C., handed down the ruling in a lawsuit filed by more than two dozen Christian and Jewish groups representing millions of Americans.

The judge found that there have been few such enforcement actions and the faiths had not shown they had suffered legal harm.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

