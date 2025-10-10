AP reader question: What if essential federal workers don’t show up for work?

Here’s a question about the shutdown submitted by an Associated Press reader, Eli B.:

What happens if essential federal workers don't show up for work?

Here is where we need to get to know the Antideficiency Act, the federal law that lays out which government duties must continue even if Congress hasn’t appropriated funding for them.

It's also the whole reason that agencies have “essential” and “nonessential” workers at all. Since the act mandates what work must go on, the people tasked with doing that work are obligated to show up.

If they don’t, they could be disciplined, suspended or terminated. They could also create massive disruptions.

Take a look at the 35-day shutdown that stretched from 2018 into 2019, the longest shutdown in U.S. history. During it, thousands of flights were delayed when unpaid air traffic controllers and airport security screeners called in sick.

This created lengthy airport lines, grounded government workers and contractors — and cost airlines tens of millions in lost revenue.

