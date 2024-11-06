Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson wins reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Jackson, who ran unopposed for the 13th Congressional District seat, is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and served as his White House physician. In July, he wrote the report on the former president’s health after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It will be his third term in Congress.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!