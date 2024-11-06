AP Race Call: Democrat Madeleine Dean wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Dean, 65, was running for a fourth term in her Democratic-leaning district based in Montgomery County in suburban Philadelphia. Dean beat Republican David Winkler. Dean was first elected in 2018 after serving as a state lawmaker. The Associated Press declared Dean the winner at 11:59 p.m. EST.

