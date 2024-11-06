AP Race Call: Democrat Ted Lieu wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 36th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Lieu defeated Republican Melissa Toomim. Lieu is a longtime incumbent who was elected to Congress in 2014 and was a frequent critic of Donald Trump's presidency. The 36th congressional district is reliably Democratic and covers a swath of western Los Angeles County, including Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. A retired air force colonel, Lieu serves on the House Judiciary Committee and is vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus. He previously served in California's state Legislature. The Associated Press declared Lieu the winner at 12:06 a.m. EST.

