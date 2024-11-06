AP Race Call: Democrat Rob Menendez wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. The first-term congressman defeated Republican Anthony Valdes and three others. Menendez is the son of resigned Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted this year of bribery charges. The younger Menendez has worked as an attorney and served as a commissioner on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The Associated Press declared Menendez the winner at 8:42 p.m. EST.

