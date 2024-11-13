Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Ken Calvert wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 41st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Ken Calvert won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Calvert faced a rematch against his 2022 Democratic opponent, Will Rollins, in a competitive district east of Los Angeles that Republican Donald Trump narrowly carried in 2020. Now elected to a 17th term, Calvert remains the longest-serving Republican in the California congressional delegation. The Associated Press declared Calvert the winner at 3:45 p.m. EST.

