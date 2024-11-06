AP Race Call: Democrat John Mannion wins election to U.S. House in New York's 22nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Brandon Williams

WASHINGTON — Democrat John Mannion won election to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday, defeating Republican Rep. Brandon Williams. Williams was one of several first-term Republicans in New York running for reelection in a district that Democrat Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election. Mannion is a state senator who represents a district north of Syracuse. The Associated Press declared Mannion the winner at 11:14 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.