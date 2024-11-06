AP Race Call: Democrat Rashida Tlaib wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 12th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. The only Palestinian American in Congress, Tlaib has been a leading voice against America's military aid to Israel and for the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and the U.S. She was censured by the House last year over rhetoric she used following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas. She ran uncontested in her primary and defeated Republican James Hooper to represent the solidly Democratic district in Dearborn and Detroit. The Associated Press declared Tlaib the winner at 11:41 p.m. EST.

