AP Race Call: Republican Harriet Hageman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman won reelection to Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat on Tuesday. Hageman beat Kyle Cameron, a Democratic Party activist from Laramie, to win a second term. It was a low-key race compared to two years ago, when Hageman beat incumbent Liz Cheney in the Republican primary by a 2-to-1 vote margin and went on to win election by a wide margin that year. Hageman has since been serving on the House Natural Resources and Judiciary committees. The Associated Press declared Hageman the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

