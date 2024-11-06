Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Dan Meuser wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Daniel Meuser won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Meuser, 60, was running for a fourth term in his heavily Republican district in northeastern Pennsylvania. Meuser beat Democrat Amanda Waldman. Meuser is a former state revenue secretary who helped run a family mobility products business. He was first elected in 2018. The Associated Press declared Meuser the winner at 9:41 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!